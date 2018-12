The Duncanville Panthers head to the Texas High School Football State Championship at AT&T Stadium over the weekend. (Published 4 hours ago)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Arlington Saturday to toss the coin at the 6A Division I State Championship game between the Duncanville Panthers and the Galena Park North Shore Mustangs.

Abbott, a North Texas native, is a 1976 graduate of Duncanville High School where he ran track.

The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Duncanville defeated the favorite, the Allen Eagles, in the semifinals.

Both Duncanville and North Shore boast perfect, 15-0 records this season.