Gene and Jerry Jones Donate $7.5M to Create Cancer Care Facility in Dallas

One of the most well-known and generous families in North Texas is making a play to improve care and outcomes for cancer patients. Jerry and Gene Jones announced a $7.5 million dollar gift to create a Hope Lodge facility in Dallas that will offer cancer patients a free place to stay when they must travel for treatment to any of the area's premier medical centers.

The new facility will be named the American Cancer Society Gene and Jerry Jones Family Hope Lodge and it will be built on property donated by Baylor Scott & White Health.

"It means so much and it will have such a great impact in this community that will live on through the life of that facility," Jeff Fehlis, the executive vice president of the American Cancer Society said.

Every year, thousands of cancer patients travel away from home to receive cancer treatment in Dallas.

"There is such a burden on that cancer patient not only with the cost of the medical treatment but the burden of transportation and lodging and what this building will do will provide up to 18,000 free nights of lodging each year," Fehlis said.

The 40,000 square foot, 4 story facility, located at 210 Hall Street in Dallas, will offer free, temporary lodging to cancer patients and their caregivers that are traveling more than 40 miles away from home for cancer treatment. When the doors open in 2021, the facility will offer 50 private guest suites, providing more than 16,000 nights of free lodging annually to cancer patients and their caregiver visiting any of the area's premier medical centers. It will also offer common living areas, laundry facilities and an outdoor garden.

"The beauty of a Hope Lodge is you aren't alone on your journey. The community that we have at Hope Lodge with those caregivers, there are friendships that are built that last a lifetime," Fehlis said.

The American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge community in Dallas will provide more than $2.6 million in savings for cancer patients annually in lodging.

"We have a saying, 'your zip code shouldn't determine whether you live or die,'" Fehlis said.