A crocodile at the Fort Worth Zoo gave his prediction of who would win the Super Bowl. (Published 23 minutes ago)

The New England Patriots will win the Super Bowl, according to Salty, a crocodile at the Fort Worth Zoo.

Zoo officials held an admittedly unscientific test on Thursday – with an unexpected fumble.

Two raw chickens, one painted blue and the other green, were hoisted above the water where the 1,600-pound reptile was swimming.

If the croc jumped up and snatched the blue one, the Patriots would win.

If he picked green, the Philadelphia Eagles would prevail.

But the exercise didn't go as planned.

Both chickens unexpectedly slipped off their ropes and into the water.

Despite the misstep, Salty ate the blue one first, meaning the Patriots would win.

"Unfortunately we took a bad snap," said Avery Elander, zoo public relations manager. "He ended up recovering our fumble in the water."

For what it's worth, and probably not much, Salty does not have a winning record.

In 2015, he mistakenly chose the Seattle Seahawks over the Patriots and was benched until this year.