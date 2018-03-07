Fort Worth Golf Tournament Given New Name, Sponsors

The annual PGA golf tournament at Fort Worth's Colonial Country Club lives on and has a new name and new sponsors for 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

Now in its 72nd year, the Colonial tournament has been renamed The Fort Worth Invitational and is scheduled to be held Memorial Day weekend, May 21-27.



Four local companies are stepping in to sponsor the 2018 tournament: American Airlines, AT&T, XTO Energy Inc. and Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

"We are so grateful to the Fort Worth community for stepping in with their support of the Fort Worth Invitational," Tournament Chairman Rob Hood said.

The Fort Worth golf tournament generated up to $13 million to local charitable organizations last year and will continue to heavily emphasize the importance of community and charitable works throughout this event.

XTO Energy said its sponsorship is a way of saying thanks to Fort Worth for being a great home to its headquarters.

"We saved it," Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said, of the golf tournament. "We got everybody together in classic Fort Worth fashion and got the job done."

"The Colonial golf tournament has been part of the fabric of our great city for over 70 years. I am thrilled we all get to celebrate the city, its citizens and our business community this May at the Fort Worth Invitational," Price added.

The Colonial tournament is already working to line up a sponsors for 2019 and the years that follow.

"It’ll be one title sponsor," Hood said. "That’s not to say we won't have some local sponsors that will join us."

Tickets for the 2018 Fort Worth Invitational are now available. Additional information is available on the event website, colonialnit.com or by calling 817-927-4280.