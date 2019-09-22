Quarterback Jevan Snead #7 of the Texas Longhorns drops back to pass against the North Texas Eagles on Sept. 2, 2006 at Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Former University of Texas quarterback Jevan Snead has died, according to a tweet from the Longhorns football program.

The university did not reveal details surrounding the 32-year-old's death.

The Austin American-Statesman reported Sunday that Snead's death, which happened in Austin, did not appear to be the result of foul play.

Authorities responded to call just after 9 p.m. Saturday for "assistance to enter a locked apartment or car" and found a person dead when they arrived, the American-Statesman reported.

Snead played in eight games for Texas in 2006, when he lost the battle for the starting quarterback job to Colt McCoy.

Snead then transferred to Ole Miss, where he played in 26 games over two seasons for the Rebels, throwing for over 5,000 yards and 46 touchdowns.