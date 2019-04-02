Former Duncanville High School Basketball Coach Heads to UIL Hearing

Former Duncanville High School girls basketball coach, Cathy Self-Morgan, faces a University Interscholastic League committee Tuesday.

Self-Morgan will join administrators at Duncanville High School during the UIL hearing, which surrounds alleged recruiting violations.

The law firm the Duncanville Independent School District hired to investigate allegations of UIL rules violations committed by the school’s girls’ basketball program revealed its findings in early March.

The firm concluded that Self-Morgan did not commit any violations regarding recruiting, but did make a few decisions involving the use of Duncanville ISD’s facilities that could be considered against UIL rules.

A former student athlete at Duncanville alleged Self-Morgan offered another player’s parent a job at the school as a reward if that player transferred to play at Duncanville. The firm found no credible evidence to support that allegation.

Later in the report, documented text messages seem to reveal Self-Morgan offering free use of the Duncanville ISD gymnasium to a summer league coach if he was able to have two of his players transfer to Duncanville.

The report noted Self-Morgan allowed other AAU teams to use the gymnasium without cost, but recommended Duncanville ISD have "policy improvements related to both facilities usage and record keeping," and that those policies "should be implemented as soon as practicable."

As the investigation began in February, Self-Morgan announced her retirement from coaching after 19 seasons at Duncanville.

The UIL hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m.