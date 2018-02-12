Former Cowboys RB Lincoln Coleman Reported Missing: DPD

Dallas police are asking for the public's help locating former Dallas Cowboys running back Lincoln Coleman, who has been reported missing. (Published 3 hours ago)

Dallas police are asking for the public's help locating former Dallas Cowboys running back Lincoln Coleman, who has been reported missing.

Coleman, 48, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Friday, driving on the 3500 block of Culver Street in a silver 2016 Ford Escape SUV with Florida license plate GVF-P44.

Police say Coleman has diminished mental capacity and may be in need of medical assistance.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with black shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Dallas police missing persons detectives at 214-671-4268.

Coleman played for the Cowboys on the Super Bowl XXVIII championship team.