Former Cowboys RB Lincoln Coleman Reported Missing: DPD

Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Lincoln Coleman Reported Missing

By Kevin Young

Published at 7:32 PM CST on Feb 12, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    Dallas police are asking for the public's help locating former Dallas Cowboys running back Lincoln Coleman, who has been reported missing.

    Coleman, 48, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Friday, driving on the 3500 block of Culver Street in a silver 2016 Ford Escape SUV with Florida license plate GVF-P44.

    Police say Coleman has diminished mental capacity and may be in need of medical assistance.

    He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with black shorts and black sandals.

    Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Dallas police missing persons detectives at 214-671-4268.

    Coleman played for the Cowboys on the Super Bowl XXVIII championship team.

