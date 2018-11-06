Former Dallas Cowboy Dez Bryant in Negotiations With the Saints: NFL.com - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Dallas Cowboy Dez Bryant in Negotiations With the Saints: NFL.com

    Getty Images
    Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs onto the field prior to their NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant may be headed to New Orleans.

    NFL.com reports NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater were told while Bryant worked out for the Saints and left without a contract, the team liked what they saw and negotiations are on.

    Bryant is hyping the news on his Facebook page, not mentioning a team but saying he's asked to keep his No. 88.

    The Cowboys released Bryant in April and he's been jobless since.

    If the deal is done, get ready for fireworks when the Cowboys play the Saints at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 29, that's a Thursday night game.

