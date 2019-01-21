Former Cowboys Running Back Arrested at McKinney Whataburger - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Former Cowboys Running Back Arrested at McKinney Whataburger

Police arrested Darren McFadden early Monday morning

Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Former Dallas Cowboys and University of Arkansas running back Darren McFadden was arrested early Monday after he fell asleep in the drive-thru line at a McKinney Whataburger, police say.

    McKinney police said employees at the Whataburger in the 9000 block of W. University Drive called them just after midnight Monday about a man who fell asleep in his car while in the drive-thru line.

    Police said they arrested McFadden and charged him with DWI and resisting arrest. He is out of jail on personal recognizance bond.

    McFadden played for the Cowboys from 2015-17, posting his best season in 2015. He played in all 16 games and rushed for 1,089 yards and three touchdowns.

    The Oakland Raiders selected McFadden out of the University of Arkansas with the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

