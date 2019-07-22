On February 25, 1989, an Arkansas oilman named Jerry Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys from Bum Bright. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs explains how Jones has reshaped the sports landscape on the 30-year anniversary of his historic purchase. (Published Monday, Feb. 25, 2019)

The Dallas Cowboys are atop the Forbes list of the world's most valuable sports teams, with an estimated value of $5 billion, for the fourth straight year.

The list, published Monday, includes 26 football teams, nine baseball teams, eight soccer teams and seven basketball teams.

The Cowboys haven't reached the NFC title game in 23 years -- only Washington and Detroit have longer championship game droughts -- but still pulled in bigger television ratings than any U.S. sports team. Dallas was involved in nine of the top 50 highest-rated sports broadcasts of 2018, according to Sports Media Watch.

The Cowboys' operating income was $365 million in 2017 before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, according to Forbes.

Just seven years ago, in 2012, the Premier League's Manchester United was the world's most valuable team -- and the only one worth more than $2 billion. Now, according to Forbes, every NFL, NBA and MLB franchise is worth at least $1 billion and 52 are worth more than twice that.

The Cowboys are followed on the 2019 list by Major League Baseball's New York Yankees ($4.6 billion), Real Madrid ($4.24 billion) and Barcelona ($4.02 billion) of La Liga, and the NBA's New York Knicks ($4 billion).

The Houston Texas are tied for 22nd with the Boston Celtics, worth $2.8 billion; the Houston Rockets are tied for 28th with the Carolina Panthers, worth $2.3 billion; and the Dallas Mavericks are 43rd on the list at $2.25 billion.