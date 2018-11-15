Friday’s Dallas Stars game will aim to help provide necessary items for foster children in Dallas.

The Stars take on the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center. Nonprofit Buckner International is teaming up with the Stars to raise awareness about November being National Adoption Month.

Volunteers and Buckner staff will accept donations to create care packages for children in foster care. Donations needed include children’s toothbrushes and toothpaste, children’s shampoo and conditioner, and children’s books (new or gently used.)

The first 200 fans to donate any of the approved items will receive two tickets to the Stars game on Jan. 2, 2019 when the Stars take on the New Jersey Devils.

Friday’s game will feature a pre-party on the plaza with live music and Stars mascot Victor E. Green and a family served by Buckner Foster Care and Adoption will be honored between periods.