Ezekiel Elliott is headed to Mexico instead of Oxnard, according to NBC 5's media partner 105.3 The Fan.

Zeke's Absence Isn't a Big Deal Yet -- But It Could Be Soon

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is not on his way to Oxnard, California. Instead, he's heading to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, a source tells 105.3 The Fan's Kevin Turner.

Turner added that Elliott is likely heading to Cabo not to party, but to train while the team hammers out a contract extension after he failed to show up to camp on time last week.

NBC Sports' Pro Football Focus reported Elliott spent time in Mexico during his six-week suspension in 2017.

"We expect everybody that's under contract to be here at camp," Jerry Jones said when asked about Elliott's absence at the team's State of the Union Friday.

Elliott and the Cowboys need to come an agreement by Aug. 6, NBC 5's Pat Doney explained Friday, because to accumulate a season of NFL service time under the collective bargaining agreement, a player must report to training camp 30 days before the start of the regular season.

A player must have four years of service to become a free agent, Elliott has three.

So if he holds out this summer, that means -- if he's still seeking a new contract next summer, he will not be able to hold out then -- or he will lose free agency.

The 2019 NFL season starts Thursday, Sept. 5 with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears on NBC. The Cowboys' first game is Sunday, Sept. 8 against the New York Giants.