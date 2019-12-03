Mavericks guard Luka Doncic was named the Kia NBA Western Conference Player of the Month on Tuesday. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs explains why Mavs fans should be optimistic about the future with Doncic leading the way. (Published 2 hours ago)

The accolades keep piling up for the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, who was named the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Month for November on Tuesday.

Doncic took home the honors after he posted 32.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game in 14 November contests. He became third player in league history to average a 30-point triple-double over a calender month, joining Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook.

The 20-year-old is the first Mavericks' player to win the award in more than 10 years, since Dirk Nowitzki won it in April 2009. It marks the eighth time a Dallas player has been recognized.

Nowitzki was named Western Conference Player of the Month five times, shared shared it once with Michael Finley and Steve Nash, and Mark Aguirre won it in January 1984.

On the season, Doncic has led the Mavericks to a 13-6 record and ranks third in the NBA in scoring and second in assists. He has also posted at least 20 points, five assists and five rebounds in 15 straight games -- the fourth-longest streak since the ABA-NBA merger in 1976-77. On that list, he joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Westbrook.

Doncic earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors for the week of Monday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 24 after he led Dallas to a 4-0 record while averaging 37.0 points per game.