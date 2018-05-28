Dirk Takes Stage With Timberlake in Dallas

While the Dallas Mavericks' 2017-18 season may not have lasted into May, that didn't stop Dirk Nowitzki from making an appearance at the American Airlines Center Sunday.

During Sunday night's Justin Timberlake concert at the arena, the 7-foot-tall career-long Maverick walked onstage carrying a tray of shots. Nowitzki proceeded to pass them out to Timberlake and his band.

In the video of the occasion, posted on the Mavericks' Twitter page, Timberlake said he and Nowitzki have known each other since early in Timberlake's solo career.

"This guy came to see me when I did my first show here, years and years ago, Timberlake told the crowd. "And after the show he was like, 'Why you did not close with 'Rock Your Body?'' I said, 'That's good advice, Dirk. Why you don't got no ring yet?' But then the rest is history."

"Justified," Timberlake's first solo album, came out in 2002 - nearly a decade before the Mavericks beat the Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals to give Dallas its first and only title.

Timberlake went on to give shout outs to his keyboard player and one of his dancers, who he said are both from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, before the entire group raised a glass to Nowitzki.

Nowitzki confirmed in April that he will return to the Mavericks for his 21st season with the team in 2018-19. Timberlake will play a second show at the American Airlines Center Monday night, and return again in January 2019 for another visit.