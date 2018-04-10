Dirk Nowitzki gives an end of season chat, April 10, 2018.

Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki says he'll return for a 21st season.



Nowitzki made the announcement during his "end of season" interview at the American Airlines Center ahead of the team's final regular season game Tuesday evening.

Nowitzki walked into the media room on crutches and sporting a big, gray boot -- the result of a procedure done April 5 called a surgical debridement that clears out unhealthy tissue.



In Nowitzki's case the procedure was done on his left ankle.

Dirk confirmed Tuesday the injury will not keep him from playing next year and that he hopes owner Mark Cuban and general manager Donnie Nelson are able to secure some key pieces in the upcoming NBA Draft.

The Mavericks (24-57) wrap up the regular season Tuesday with a home game against the last place Phoenix Suns (20-61).