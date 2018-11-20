Dirk Nowitzki to Be Presented Key to the City of Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dirk Nowitzki to Be Presented Key to the City of Dallas

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    Dirk Nowitzki will be presented the key to the city of Dallas Wednesday during halftime in the game against the Brooklyn Nets.

    The German is in his 21st season with the Mavs and has yet to play due to soreness in his foot.

    Nowitzki will become the third person to be given a key by Mayor Mike Rawlings.

    "Nowitzki is being honored not only for his professional achievements in his 20 seasons with the Mavericks organization, but also for his outstanding contributions to the community," city officials said in a statement.

    Nowitzki has played with the Mavericks since he was drafted in 1998. He is the first European to win the NBA's Most Valuable Player honor.

    Off the court, he's had an active philanthropic career with the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, UNICEF and others.

