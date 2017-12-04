CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 30: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks moves to the puck under pressure from Radek Faksa #12 of the Dallas Stars at the United Center on November 30, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Dallas Stars center Radek Faska was named one of the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Dec. 3

Faska was joined by Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler and Montrea Canadiens goaltender Carey Price.

"Faksa registered a League-best five goals (5-2—7) and +7 rating (tied) in four games to power the Stars (16-10-1, 33 points) to a 4-0-0 week. He scored his first career hat trick, with all three goals coming in a 6:46 span of the second period, in a 3-0 triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights Nov. 28. Faksa then posted 1-1—2, his fifth multi-point outing of the season, in 4-3 overtime victory against the Chicago Blackhawks Nov. 30. He added one goal in a 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks Dec. 2 and one assist in a 7 2 triumph against the Colorado Avalanche Dec. 3. The 23-year-old Vitkov, Czech Republic, native ranks fifth on the Stars with 10-6—16 in 26 contests this season."

