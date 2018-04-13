The Dallas Stars will once again sit home during the playoffs. Head Coach Ken Hitchcock explains the one problem the team had this season and which team he is looking to copy to fix the problem going forward. (Published Monday, April 9, 2018)

Dallas Stars head coach Ken Hitchcock will retire from coaching, the National Hockey League announced Friday.

Hitchcock, 67, will accept a new job as a consultant to the Stars.

"We were honored to have Ken as our head coach and it was fitting that he finished his coaching here," said Dallas Stars Owner and Governor Tom Gaglardi. "He is a certain Hockey Hall of Fame coach and he left a lasting legacy wherever he went. He will forever be a Dallas Star and I look forward to his continued friendship."

"Ken Hitchcock is an icon when it comes to head coaches, not only in hockey, but across all of sports," stated Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill. "He poured his whole life into better understanding in-game concepts and strategy, inspiring players and enhancing teams. He leaves an indelible mark on the game and his influence will be felt across the sport for years to come. We want to thank Ken for all that he has given throughout his coaching career."

Hitchcock finishes third in all-time NHL coaching wins with 823 and fourth all-time in NHL games coached with 1,536. He also is the Stars' franchise leader in games coached (585), wins (319), playoff games coached (80) and playoff wins (47).

He guided Dallas to two trips to the Stanley Cup Final and led the Stars to the franchise's first Stanley Cup championship in 1999.

See Hitchcock's full statement below: