Dallas Police Play Hockey in Support of One of Their Own

The Dallas Police Hockey Foundation took to the ice Saturday night to raise money for one of their own -- their team captain who was recently diagnosed with stage 3 testicular cancer.

Sgt. Brian Simonds helped create the organization in the wake of the July 7, 2016 shooting that took the lives of five of his fellow officers, raising tens of thousands of dollars in multiple charity games along the way.

He never imagined it would one day do the same for him when he was forced to tell his team he needed to take a break from the ice as he prepared for the fight of his life.

"It was never my intention. Even when I found out, I was afraid to let them know because I knew they'd want to do something," Simonds said.

Simonds's friend and assistant captain Carlos de le Fuente said despite the protest, it took only days to turn Saturday's exhibition game against the Titans into the Sgt. Brian Simonds Winter Classic.

"We're a family no matter what. Once we put that uniform on, we fight together all the time out there in the streets. It hits a little closer to home," de la Fuente said.

Proceeds from Saturday's ticket sales, a silent auction, raffle tickets and even t-shirts with Simonds' name will go to Simonds, his wife and their six kids to help with treatment.

Monday, Simonds will begin chemotherapy to fight the cancer that's already spread to his lungs and lymph nodes.

There's also a GoFundMe page that's been created to benefit the family.