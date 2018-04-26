Dak Tells Prospects to Enjoy Draft, Avoid Stress

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shared a moment of reflection with his 1.6 million Instagram followers Thursday as he walked into The Star ahead of the NFL Draft.



Prescott posted a video message (embedded below) directed at draft prospects advising them that after working so hard they should try to relax and enjoy the day.



"Enjoy this moment. Enjoy this day. Enjoy this weekend, because you've earned it. You deserve to enjoy it," Prescott said.

Winning is only one side of the story, the hustle is another. #LiveYourDraftFantasy day in and day out with @Oikos Triple Zero. I’ll see you on the field. #ad #fuelyourhustle A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Apr 26, 2018 at 5:16am PDT

"It doesn't matter when you get in, if you get picked tonight, tomorrow or in my case you have to wait until Saturday ... Enjoy it, don't be stressed."

Prescott was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. After longtime quarterback Tony Romo went down with an injury, Prescott took the field and never let go of the starting role.

"Get your foot in that door, make the most of your opportunity and let the world know your name. Fuel your hustle," Prescott said Thursday.



Round 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m.; Rounds 2 and 3 will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and Rounds 4 through 7 will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.