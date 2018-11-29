Dak Prescott Matching Zeke's Salvation Army Donation Up To $21,000 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dak Prescott Matching Zeke's Salvation Army Donation Up To $21,000

Published 3 hours ago

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he'll join the team in matching teammate Ezekiel Elliott's Salvation Army donation of up to $21,000.

    Prescott made the announcement on Instagram that he'd make the donation through his Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation.

    After scoring a touchdown on Thanksgiving Day, Elliott, who wears No. 21, tossed $21 into a big red kettle near the Cowboys end zone.

    Afterward, Elliott said he'd match $21 donations to the Salvation Army up to $21,000. With the team and Prescott now taking part, that total could climb to $63,000.

    Prescott added that a portion of all sales from the purchase of a commemorative T-shirt on dakprescott4.com will be donated to The Salvation Army.

