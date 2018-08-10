Dak Prescott Flawless in Preseason Debut: JJT

The Dallas Cowboys will kickoff their 2018 preseason in San Francisco tonight at 9 p.m. CST. (Published Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018)

Cowboys Kickoff Preseason Against New Look 49ers

The Cowboys opened their preseason schedule with a 24-21 loss, but there was much for coach Jason Garrett to be happy about after the game.

Here are 10 thoughts on the Cowboys loss:

1. Dak Prescott, average much training camp, turned in nice performance on his only drive of the night.

He was 3 for 3 for 39 yards and converted a third-and-nine with a 12-yard scramble.

Prescott threw a perfect 30-yard touchdown pass to Michael Gallup, completing the first drive.

2. The Cowboys' run defense was excellent in the first half, allowing 28 yards on 13 carries. They also had four tackles for loss. San Francisco finished with 98 yards on 26 carries.

3. Linebacker Joe Thomas, an unheralded signing in free agency, was excellent with five tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception and a pass deflection.



He can help on more than just special teams.

4. Michael Gallup was outstanding with a 30-yard touchdown grab, and he was open for another deep ball but Cooper Rush underthrew him, leading to an incompletion.

5. Dorrance Armstrong, a fourth-round pick, did a nice job rushing the passer and applying consistent pressure.

6. The Cowboys deflected six passes in the first half, a big number. They were active tipping balls at the line of scrimmage and Kavon Frazier's tip led to an interception.

7. Cooper Rush was 8 of 14 for 71 yards and didn't look particularly sharp in the first half, but he finished strong.

Rush finished 15 of 23 for 145 and a touchdown to Lance Lenoir, who made a nifty toe-dragging reception in the back of the end zone.

Rush lead Dallas on a pair of touchdown drives. His best throw was a slant to Allen Hurns, converting a third down in the first half.

8. Kavon Frazier is a terrific special teams player, and he showed it against San Francisco with one terrific tackle on a punt return.

9. Jaylon Smith was all over the field. He had a tackle for no gain and blitzed several times up the middle.

10. Cornerback Anthony Brown, one of the stars of camp, had a holding penalty and a pass interference that set up a touchdown.

