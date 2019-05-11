Cowboys' Rookie Follows in Famous Father's Footsteps

Among the young players hoping to make a good impression at Cowboys rookie minicamp in Frisco is Larry Allen Jr. If the name sounds familiar, it should. The undrafted free agent from Harvard has strong ties to the "Silver and Blue." For more video, visit DallasCowboys.com and NFL.com .

"His dad is arguably one of the greatest players in the history of the National Football League, among the best offensive lineman ever to play and certainly among the best players to play in this organization," Dallas head coach Jason Garrett said.

Garrett was referring to Larry Allen, whose pictures hang throughout The Star. It makes for a surreal experience.

"Sometimes I'm just focused on trying to prepare and everything, and then the next moment I'll turn a corner and I'll see something and it kind of feels dream-like again," Larry Allen Jr. said.

Surreal, and exciting too, because this is an opportunity Larry Jr., who signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent from Harvard, worked toward for a long time.

"It's been a dream ever since I was young, ever since I understood what football was. To come here to be able to do this myself and just to be able to attempt to do what he did and to be where he was is an amazing opportunity," Allen Jr. said.

When Larry Sr. found out Larry Jr. was coming to The Star, the first words out of his mouth were, 'How 'bout them Cowboys!' Then he followed up with some valuable advice for his son.

"Try your hardest. Grind. Keep your ears open," Allen Jr. said his dad told him. "Listen to everyone. They know what they're talking about and just show them who you are."

"There's no question it's a great story and we have so much admiration for his dad and his family," Garrett said. "But as much as anything, we're going to try to evaluate him as Larry Allen. Larry Allen Jr. and see what he does."

He's a young Cowboy hoping to make his father and members of the Cowboys' coaching staff proud.