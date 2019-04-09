Cowboys Preseason Schedule Revealed - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Cowboys Preseason Schedule Revealed

By NBC 5 News Staff

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    The Dallas Cowboys have announced their 2019 NFL preseason opponents.

    The Cowboys will begin the preseason on the road with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 (Aug. 8-10).

    Then the team will travel to Honolulu, Hawaii, for the second preseason game against the LA Rams at Aloha Stadium on Saturday, August 17.

    The game will mark the first time the NFL has played an exhibition game at Aloha Stadium since 1976, when the San Francisco 49ers faced the San Diego Chargers. It will also mark the first time Dallas has played outside the contiguous United States since 2001 in Mexico City, Mexico - vs. Oakland.

    The Cowboys will return home for the next two games at AT&T Stadium, hosting the Houston Texans in Week 3 (Aug. 22-24) and then rounding out their preseason slate against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - historically on a Thursday (Aug. 29).

    Dates and times for the preseason games have not yet been determined.

    The NFL has not released the 2019 regular season schedule at this time.

    Training camp dates will be announced at a later date.

    Dallas Cowboys 2019 Preseason Schedule (all times central)

    • Game 1: at San Francisco 49ers TBD
    • Game 2: Aug. 17 at LA Rams (Honolulu, Hawaii) 9 p.m. CDT
    • Game 3: vs. Houston Texans TBD
    • Game 4: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TBD

