Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys looks on in the second quarter of the game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Oct. 21, 2018 in Landover, Maryland.

The short week of preparation continues for the Dallas Cowboys. Jason Garrett knows the limited amount of time coming off a Monday Night Football appearance presents an additional challenge to his team as it gets set to face the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night.

“You have to get your eyes forward quickly,” Garrett said, adding, “The biggest thing is to put the last one (game) behind you, no matter what the result, and get ready for the next one.”

The Cowboys' (3-5) last result was a 28-14 home loss to the Tennessee Titans. In that game, Dak Prescott struggled with a couple of costly key turnovers.

But Garrett isn’t worried about his starting quarterback’s ability to handle adversity and bounce back with a better effort against an NFC East rival on Sunday.

“Dak has handled situations well whether it’s success, adversity, or surprises,” Garrett said. “He’s a natural leader which is contagious to the guys around him.” Garrett also pointing out that’s a key quality for someone who plays quarterback in the NFL to possess.

Garrett’s message to Prescott about protecting the football: “You don’t have to force anything. If something (a successful play) isn’t there, live for 3rd Down.”

We’ll find out if the message was received when Prescott and the Cowboys are back in action on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.