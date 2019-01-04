The Dallas Cowboys are firing up fans in many ways from hosting fan festivities to asking them to wear white and posting hype videos online.

The Cowboys sent out a message to America's Team faithful that white is the color they should wear as the Cowboys take on the Seahawks at AT&T Stadium Friday night.

Quarterback Dak Prescott called on fans to get ready to get loud, but not when the Cowboys are trying to snap the ball. "I just hope that when I signal for everybody to be quiet, that they be quiet this game, knowing how important it is for us to communicate. Hopefully the fans are working well with us, but when we're on defense – showing how loud they can be," Prescott said.

As they did last year, the team has put out several #FinishThisFight videos. One (in the player above) features NBC 5 Sports reporter Pat Doney during a radio broadcast on 105.3 The Fan, the Cowboys radio home and NBC 5's media partner.

Another video features Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and flashes back to before the draft when he said he wanted to wear a star on his helmet.

A third video features wide receiver Amari Cooper, the two-time Pro Bowler the Cowboys gave up a first-round draft pick to get from the Oakland Raiders. The Cowboys were 3-4 when they made the trade.

The Texas Rangers are hoping the Cowboys #FinishThisFight with shortstop Elvis Andrus wearing a Cowboys t-shirt and hoping for a Super Bowl.

As if that wasn't enough to get fans riled up, Cowboys Cheerleaders and alumni greeted fans for autographs, photos and other activities during rally day at AT&T Stadium Friday.

Fan Rally Held at AT&T Stadium Friday

Saturday, fans are being urged to arrive early to avoid traffic and congestion near the stadium. TEXexpress lanes will be open as will the Uber Pickup Zone in Lot 15.

Tailgating will be allowed in designated spaces on the perimeter of AT&T Stadium and Texas Rangers parking lots, but lots will not be open early.

Here's the timeline:

2:00 p.m. – AT&T Stadium Parking Lots Open

4:00 p.m. – Miller Lite and AT&T Plazas Open - Game ticket required for entry

5:00 p.m. – AT&T Stadium Entrances Open

7:15 p.m. – Kickoff

10:30 p.m. – Game Ends (estimated)

10:30 p.m. – Postgame Party - Miller Lite Corral located in the West Plaza

All times are approximate and subject to change.

Before the game there will be entertainment in the Miller Lite Plaza, the AT&T Plaza and a kids' zone will be set up.

As for the game itself – the official trumpeter of the Dallas Cowboys, Freddie Jones, will perform the National Anthem. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will collaborate with the Rhythm & Blue Dancers and Drumline at halftime.

The postgame entertainment, for two hours after the game will feature the Taylor Pace Orchestra and DJSC – the Dallas Cowboys deejay.

Remember, you can help NBC 5 celebrate the silver and blue, by sending your fan photos to iSee@nbcdfw.com or tap the NBCDFW app to submit your pics.

