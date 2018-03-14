With the NFL Draft coming to AT&T Stadium next month, some wonder when North Texas could host another Super Bowl. (Published 2 hours ago)

As the latest plans for the NFL Draft set to take place in Arlington next month were announced Wednesday, growing excitement led to question of whether a successful event could bring a Super Bowl back to North Texas.

AT&T Stadium last hosted the Super Bowl back in 2011 when a rare ice storm and seating issues tainted the event in the minds of many.

Some have said this NFL Draft, which is the area's first, is expected to draw the biggest crowd yet. They expect it could be redeeming for Dallas-Fort Worth and AT&T Stadium.

With the next available Super Bowl up for grabs in 2023, many have asked if North Texas can get back in the rotation and how long it would take.

ESPN has reported it could be 2027, although the Dallas Sports Commission, which helps draw in those big events, says no one knows.

"We definitely want, whenever the NFL is ready, for Dallas to be back on that cycle to host another one. I think our main focus right now is to host the biggest and the best NFL Draft," said Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul.

Back in January, Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones told The Dallas Morning News that the Cowboys have asked to host another game and believe they will.