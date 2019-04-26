Company Creates Bobbleheads for 1st Round NFL Draft Picks

Kyle Murray, first overall NFL draft pick, has a bobblehead design from FOCO.

The North-Texas native and first overall NFL draft pick now has his own bobblehead.

Kyle Murray, along with other first round draft picks such as Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams, will have their own bobbleheads from FOCO. The company introduced the products Friday.

Murray was born in Bedford and went to Allen High School. He won the Heisman Trophy at the University of Oklahoma and was drafted to the Arizona Cardinals.

The bobbleheads are available for preorder for $50 with a projected delivery date in August.