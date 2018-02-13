Chloe Kim may have made Olympic history on Tuesday in Pyeongchang after her gold medal performance in the snowboard halfpipe, but for the 17-year-old, reality hasn’t sunk in yet.

"I don’t know where I am, what I’m doing here,” Kim told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on the "Today" show Tuesday night, saying that the fact that she became the youngest female snowboarding medalist at the Olympics “hasn’t sunken yet."

Nor did she remember what song was playing before she scored a near-perfect 98.25 points on her final run down the halfpipe, having already clinched the gold.



“I don’t really remember. It’s been such a huge blur. It could have been ‘Paparazzi’ by Lady Gaga. Or it could have been ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears,” Kim said. She also said it could have been something by Lana Del Rey.

Guthrie said Kim “melted her heart” when she stood on the podium, listening to the national anthem, and asked Kim about how she was feeling at that moment.

“I was trying so hard to hold the tears back, I can’t cry right now. I can’t do this. I worked so hard on my eyeliner,” Kim joked.

While Kim already had the gold medal in her pocket after scoring 93.75 on her first run, with no other snowboarder topping her score, but she said she didn’t want to go home knowing she could have done better at the Olympics.

Having scored a 41.50 on her second run after wiping out, she said she needed redemption and wanted to put her best run possible.

Kim became a fan favorite on Twitter after tweeting about churro, ice cream and a breakfast sandwich during her competition. Kotb and Guthrie didn’t want Kim to be hungry anymore and offered her food from the "Today" show.

“Is the food coming? You got me so excited,” the Olympian exclaimed.

She did get the vote, trying all three at once. The verdict? Kim wouldn't recommend it but she was glad to have tried it.

