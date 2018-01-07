Canadian Team Makes Offer to Johnny Manziel

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League announced Sunday they have made an offer to former NFL quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

Manziel has taken time off from football after being dropped by the Cleveland Browns for his performance both on and off the field.

He has since hinted of a comeback with posts on Instagram.

In December, the Canadian Football League said if Manziel and the Tiger-Cats can come to an agreement, the league would approve the contract for Manziel to play.

On Sunday, the Tiger-Cats released the following statement about the team negotiating with Manziel:

“As per the negotiation list process, Johnny Manziel and his agent recently notified the Tiger-Cats that they had activated the 10-day window during which the Tiger-Cats must offer him a contract or lose his negotiation list rights. That window closed today and we can confirm that we made an offer to Manziel, and that his rights will remain on our negotiation list while discussions with he and his agent continue. We will have no further comment.”

In the early years of his professional career, Manziel made headlines in Ohio and in Texas for his partying, drinking and claims of assault.

In November, prosecutors in Dallas County dismissed a 2016 domestic assault charge against Manziel. He was accused by his then-girlfriend of hitting and threatening her following a night out.

The district attorney's office confirmed Manziel successfully completed requirements of a court agreement that included taking an anger management course and participating in the NFL's substance abuse program.