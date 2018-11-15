Another North Texas Gymnast Accuses Nassar of Sexual Assault

North Texas gymnast Alyssa Baumann revealed Thursday she is a survivor of sexual abuse by former team doctor Larry Nassar. (Published 19 minutes ago)

North Texas gymnast Alyssa Baumann revealed Thursday she is a survivor of sexual abuse by former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Baumann, originally from Plano, shared the news in a statement on Twitter, writing, "I feel like I have reached a point where I can share my story."

The 20-year-old also spoke with the Indianapolis Star. In an article posted Thursday, she revealed that she was the "Jane Doe" who filed a lawsuit against USA Gymnastics in August.

In that lawsuit, Baumann said a coach overheard her talking about the abuse. The coach reported it to USA Gymnastics, but Baumann said she wasn't asked about it until 30 months later.

Larry Nassar Sexually Abused Dallas Gymnast: Lawsuit

Dallas gymnast Kennedy Baker on Wednesday became the latest gymnast to allege sexual abuse by Larry Nassar. (Published Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018)

The lawsuit claims Nassar assaulted Baumann more than 40 times between 2013 and 2015, including at the Karolyi Ranch outside of Houston.

An injury forced Baumann to abandon her attempt to make the 2016 Olympic Team. She now competes at the University of Florida.

"Yes, I am a survivor of sexual assault, but I refuse to let that define or limit me," she wrote. "I pray that people will still see me as Alyssa. A strong person who never gave up, even after a severe injury."

This comes as the U.S. Olympic Committee removes USA Gymnastics as the sport's national governing body.

Baumann said the reason she's coming forward now is to remind those in charge to make this more than just a title change, but to make sure the culture changes too.

She's one of nearly 500 survivors now suing USA Gymnastics. Wednesday Dallas gymnast Kennedy Baker also filed suit.

Carly Patterson Talks About Gymnastics Abuse Scandal