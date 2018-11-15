Dallas gymnast Kennedy Baker said Larry Nassar helped kill her Olympic dreams.

Baker on Wednesday became the latest gymnast to allege sexual abuse by Nassar, the longtime USA Gymnastics doctor who is now serving a decades-long prison sentence for child pornography and sexual assault convictions.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Baker, 22, a former member of the national team, alleges that USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee failed to prevent Nassar’s sexual abuse. Nassar and Steve Penny, the former president of USA Gymnastics, are also named as defendants in the civil suit, which was filed in Superior Court in Santa Clara County, Calif. The state was among those in which Baker alleges she was abused.

