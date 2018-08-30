$70 Million Dollar McKinney Stadium Hosts Inaugural Game

Thursday night McKinney High School and McKinney North faced off on the turf of the city's new $70 million stadium. (Published 17 minutes ago)

Thursday night McKinney High School and McKinney North faced off on the turf of the city’s new $70 million stadium.

While some came to root for one side or another, others were just part of the community ready to see what their tax dollars helped build.

“The stadium is gorgeous. We’ve been driving by every day because we live so close and getting to be inside is just… it’s awesome,” said Kara Lane.

Lori Rajala’s had five kids work their way through the district.

“I kind of wish my other kids had been able to experience this and play on this field, but it’s been a long time coming. We’ve needed this,” said Rajala.

She says earlier controversy over cracks in the concrete can’t dampen the spirits of the stadium’s inaugural night.

“You expect that with building and construction in Texas that you’re going to have shifting and things that you’re going to have to work out and budget over always… I’m excited for the kids, because I think it’s going to bring the community closer together. We’ve needed that,” said Rajala.

And as North Texas continues to grow, she hopes the stadium will be a magnet attracting new families to McKinney.

Friday, McKinney’s third high school, McKinney Boyd, will get its chance in the new stadium.