6-Time State Champ Converse Judson Back in Texas 6A Rankings

Converse Judson is back in Texas Football's Class 6A high school rankings at No. 23 after winning by forfeit over South San Antonio.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 9, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank; School (Record); Week 9; Prv rank

1. Galena Park North aShore (5-0); W: Beaumont West Brook, 55-14; 1

2. Duncanville (2-1); W: Waco, 56-9; 2

3. Katy (4-0); W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 41-0; 3

4. Austin Westlake (4-0); Idle; 4

5. Allen (2-0); Idle; 5

6. DeSoto (3-0); W: Waxahachie, 42-6; 6

7. Lake Travis (4-0); W: Austin High, 62-20; 7

8. Cy-Fair (5-0); W: Jersey Village, 56-21; 8

9. Denton Guyer (3-1); W: McKinney, 55-35; 9

10. Cedar Hill (3-0); W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 38-14; 10

11. Cypress Bridgeland (5-0); W: Cypress Ranch, 29-17; 11

12. Alvin Shadow Creek (1-2); W: Houston Strake Jesuit, 33-0; 12

13. Humble Atascocita (1-1); W: Humble, 66-0; 13

14. Katy Tompkins (4-0); W: Katy Taylor, 28-0; 14

15. Prosper (3-0); W: Little Elm, 30-20; 15

16. Lewisville Marcus (4-0); W: Flower Mound, 55-14; 16

17. Arlington Martin (4-1); W: South Grand Prairie, 11-8; 18

18. Spring (4-0); W: Aldine Eisenhower, 49-2; 19

19. Pearland Dawson (5-0); W: Alief Taylor, 39-0; 20

20. Spring Westfield (2-1); Idle; 22

21. Rockwall (4-1); W: Rockwall-Heath, 38-27; 23

22. Southlake Carroll (2-1); W: Trophy Club Nelson, 57-21; 24

23. Converse Judson (3-1); W: South San Antonio, forfeit; NR

24. Klein Oak (2-1); W: Klein Collins, 26-0; NR

25. SA Johnson (4-0); W: SA Northside Brandeis, 19-6; NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 9; Prv rank

1. Denton Ryan (4-0); W: Frisco Wakeland, 41-3; 1

2. Dallas Highland Park (2-0); Idle; 2

3. Lancaster (3-0); W: Dallas Adams, 47-7; 3

4. Cedar Park (5-0); W: Austin Anderson, 82-0; 5

5. Richmond Foster (2-0); W: Fort Bend Hightower, 35-34; 4

6. Manvel (3-1); W: Angleton, 49-28; 6

7. Longview (4-1); W: West Mesquite, 49-24; 7

8. Lubbock Coronado (4-0); Idle; 8

9. Frisco Lone Star (1-2); Idle; 9

10. CC Veterans Memorial (4-0); Idle; 10

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 9; Prv rank

1. Ennis (3-0); W: Mansfield Summit, 63-26; 1

2. Aledo (3-1); W: Everman, 37-0; 2

3. College Station A&M Consolidated (5-0); W: Lamar Consolidated, 56-0; 3

4. Fort Bend Marshall (4-0); W: Houston Waltrip, 68-0; 4

5. Frisco (4-0); W: Frisco Lebanon Trail, 45-15; 5

6. Mansfield Timberview (4-0); W: Burleson, 46-27; 6

7. Texarkana Texas (4-0); W: Mount Pleasant, 42-24; 7

8. WF Rider (4-1); W: Wichita Falls, 53-17; 8

9. Lubbock Cooper (4-1); W: Canyon Randall, 17-7; 9

10. Huntsville (4-0); W: Bryan Rudder, 36-17; NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 9; Prv rank

1. Argyle (8-0); W: Terrell, 56-19; 1

2. Lampasas (6-0); W: Austin LBJ, 36-18; 2

3. Port Lavaca Calhoun (7-1); W: CC Miller, 77-76; 4

4. CC Calallen (6-2); W: Alice, forfeit; 5

5. Canyon (7-0); W: Pampa, 21-7; 6

6. Melissa (6-1); W: Anna, 50-14; 7

7. El Campo (6-1); W: Bay City, 42-8; 9

8. Paris (6-3); W: Kaufman, 35-21; 10

9. Midlothian Heritage (7-2); W: Waco La Vega, 31-21; NR

10. Waco La Vega (5-2); L: Midlothian Heritage, 31-21; 3

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 9; Prv rank

1. Carthage (6-0); W: Rusk, 51-7; 1

2. West Orange-Stark (6-0); W: Liberty, 27-7; 2

3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-2); W: Longview Spring Hill, forfeit; 3

4. Jasper (6-1); W: Shepherd, 42-6; 4

5. Gilmer (7-1); W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 35-14; 5

6. Salado (8-1); W: Jarrell, 47-0; 6

7. China Spring (7-1); W: Robinson, 70-0; 8

8. Caddo Mills (7-0); W: Nevada Community, 29-11; 9

9. Glen Rose (8-0); W: Venus, forfeit; 10

10. Graham (6-1); W: Vernon, 63-7; NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 9; Prv rank

1. Brock (8-0); W: Boyd, 49-14; 1

2. Grandview (7-0); No contest vs. Dallas Life Oak Cliff; 2

3. Shallowater (7-0); W: Kermit, 52-7; 3

4. Malakoff (5-2); W: Fairfield, 55-0; 4

5. Tuscola Jim Ned (6-1); W: San Angelo TLC, 75-0; 7

6. Pottsboro (6-2); W: Bonham, forfeit; 6

7. Llano (8-0); W: Blanco, 42-26; 8

8. Columbus (7-1); W: Hempstead, 51-26; 9

9. Gladewater (7-2); W: White Oak, 31-14; 10

10. East Chambers (7-0); W: Kirbyville, 45-7; NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 9; Prv rank

1. Canadian (6-1); W: Friona, 73-14; 1

2. Gunter (7-1); W: Blue Ridge, forfeit; 2

3. Poth (7-0); Idle; 3

4. Daingerfield (7-1); W: Omaha Pewitt, 49-17; 4

5. East Bernard (8-1); W: Tidehaven, 44-14; 5

6. Spearman (7-1); W: Dimmitt, 63-0; 6

7. Franklin (6-2); W: Buffalo, 69-38; 7

8. Idalou (6-0); W: Stanton, 56-8; 8

9. Childress (7-1); W: Tulia, 48-7; 9

10. Waskom (7-0); W: Harleton, 49-0; 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 9; Prv rank

1. Shiner (7-0); Idle; 1

2. Refugio (7-0); Idle; 2

3. Post (8-0); W: Floydada, 69-0; 3

4. Lindsay (8-0); Idle; 4

5. Joaquin (8-0); W: Shelbyville, 32-14; 5

6. San Saba (6-1); W: De Leon, 47-0; 6

7. Crawford (8-0); W: Bosqueville, 27-20; 7

8. Timpson (9-0); W: Saratoga West Hardin, 63-0; 8

9. Cisco (5-3); W: Coleman, 27-0; 9

10. Normangee (8-0); W: Alto, 35-22; 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 9; Prv rank

1. Mart (7-0); Idle; 1

2. Hamlin (8-0); W: Crosbyton, forfeit; 2

3. Wellington (8-0); W: Clarendon, 42-22; 3

4. Windthorst (7-1); W: Chico, 47-0; 4

5. Wheeler (7-1); W: Memphis, 36-20; 5

6. Albany (7-1); W: Santo, 34-14; 6

7. McCamey (6-1); W: Iraan, 55-7; 7

8. Christoval (7-1); W: Eldorado, 43-20; 8

9. Falls City (6-2); W: Agua Dulce, 42-7; 9

10. Vega (6-2); W: Booker, 51-7; 10

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 9; Prv rank

1. Sterling City (8-0); W: Westbrook, 38-28; 2

2. Gail Borden County (6-2); W: Whiteface, 66-0; 3

3. Westbrook (7-1); L: Sterling City, 38-28; 1

4. Rankin (7-1); W: Lenorah Grady, 52-0; 4

5. May (8-1); W: Baird, 66-16; 5

6. Happy (7-1); W: Turkey Valley, 62-28; 6

7. Knox City (5-2); W: Vernon Northside, 55-4; 8

8. Leakey (7-1); W: McDade, 62-12; 7

9. Gilmer Union Hill (8-0); W: Campbell, 77-7; 9

10. Water Valley (4-2); W: Eden, 56-6; NR

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 9; Prv rank

1. Balmorhea (5-1); W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 76-0; 1

2. Matador Motley County (6-1); Idle; 3

3. Richland Springs (7-0); W: Mullin, 46-0; 2

4. Groom (6-1); Idle; 6

5. Calvert (6-2); W: Chester, 51-6; 4

6. Jayton (7-1); W: Guthrie, 46-0; 5

7. Klondike (8-0); W: Ackerly Sands, 48-0; 7

8. Anton (8-0); Idle; 8

9. Ladonia Fannindel (7-0); W: Forestburg, 53-6; 9

10. Follett (8-0); W: Darrouzett, 68-0; 10

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN

Rank; School (Record); Week 9; Prv rank

1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-0); Idle; 1

2. FW Nolan (4-0); W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 44-0; 2

3. Plano John Paul II (2-1); W: Midland Christian, 24-13; 3

4. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (4-3); Idle; 4

5. SA Cornerstone (6-1); W: Del Rio, 41-14; 5

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- SIX-MAN

Rank; School (Record); Week 9; PrvRank

1. Austin Veritas (4-0); W: San Marcos Baptist, 46-28; 1

2. Fredericksburg Heritage (3-1); W: Bulverde Bracken, 66-19; 2

3. New Braunfels Christian (3-1); Idle; 3

4. Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (7-1); W: Austin NYOS, 48-0; 4

5. Dallas Lakehill (1-0); Idle; 5