5 to Watch Wednesday: Giant Slalom (Maybe), Attacking Vikings and More

From Mikaela Shiffrin's days-long wait for her shot at giant slalom and pairs' figure skating, to attacking Vikings and a highly anticipated women's ice hockey preliminary match that could set the tone for a gold medal revenge game, plus snowboard cross — there's no shortage of must-see action Wednesday at 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Mikaela Shiffrin Finally Gets Her Giant Slalom Shot

Mikaela Shiffrin’s 2018 Olympic debut may be one of the most-anticipated. The first scheduled giant slalom competition was postponed due to weather, then Tuesday’s slalom competition was postponed – as long as the weather cooperates, all eyes will be on Shiffrin for the second attempt at the giant slalom event.

Mikaela Shiffrin's Childhood Photos She has won 10 of 23 World Cup races she entered this season — including five slalom victories and two in giant slaloms, her best two disciplines — and went 5-for-5 from Jan. 1-9. But in six appearances since that run of perfection, Shiffrin finished third once, seventh twice and had not completed the course on three occasions.

Fun fact: If you happen to wonder about the acronym on her helmet (ABFFTB), it stands for Always Be Faster Than the Boys.

How to Watch: The first run is at 7 p.m. CT, you can see it in NBC's primetime coverage. The final run will be at 10:45 p.m. CT, seen in NBC's primetime plus coverage. Click here to watch the first run. Click here to watch the final run live.



Knierims Together on the Ice — and at Home

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 12: Bronze medalists Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Ramona native Chris Knierim of Team United States celebrate during the victory ceremony after the Figure Skating Team Event at Medal Plaza on February 12, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

After the short program on Tuesday, married duo Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim return to the ice for their free skate competition.

The Knierims were named the sole U.S. pair skaters for the Pyeongchang Games in January after a tough journey to the Olympics. That means skating four times in the span of a week (twice in the team event over the weekend and in the short program), but they say they wouldn't have it any other way.



Funny Faces of Figure Skating The couple met in 2012, when Alexa split from her first partner, and the following year earned a silver medal at the 2013 U.S. Championships. They married in 2016, with their coach officiating the nuptials, but soon afterward she needed multiple abdominal surgeries for a life-threatening condition; they missed most of the 2016-17 season’s competitions, then came back to win their second national title in 2018.

How to Watch: The competition will be shown in NBC's primetime coverage starting at 7 p.m. CT. Click here to watch the entire pairs' free skate program on digital platforms beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT.



Norway’s Attacking Vikings v. Austria’s Defending Champ in Men’s Downhill

Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway makes a run during the Men's Downhill Alpine Skiing training at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on Feb. 9, 2018, in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

After a postponement due to inclement weather, athletes will finally have the chance to go for gold in men’s downhill. The event features Norway’s formidable “Attacking Vikings” trying to wrest the gold from the defending champion, Austria’s Matthias Mayer, who is trying to become the first man to defend his title.

Olympics Fans Wear Their National Spirit on Their Faces Among the Norwegians to watch: Kjetil Jansrud, the 2014 Olympic bronze medalist, who had the fastest time at this year’s Olympic test event, and Aksel Lund Svindal, the 2010 Olympic silver medalist and fourth-place finisher in Sochi, who is second in the World Cup standings. Alpine skiing might be an individual sport, but the Norwegians take it on as a team.

Team USA has only one man in the top 20 of the World Cup standings. But Bryce Bennett, who is ranked 18th, had the seventh-fastest time in Wednesday’s training run.

How to Watch: The gold medal event will be shown live during NBC’s primetime coverage, which begins at 7 p.m. CT. Click here to watch live on digital platforms beginning at 8:30pm CT.

Women’s Hockey Grudge Match, a Gold Medal Preview

Canada's women's ice hockey team celebrates its improbable gold medal win over Team USA in Sochi.

Of the five women’s hockey finals in Olympic history, four were played between the U.S. and Canada, building what may be the biggest international rivalry in the sport, women or men.

Welcome to Pyeongchang: A Look Inside the 2018 Olympic Venue There will be no love lost between the teams at this next meeting — members of Team USA have talked about how they will be fired up to avenge a heartbreaking loss at the last Winter Games. The U.S. was winning 2-0 with four minutes to go in the championship game, but Canada rallied and won in overtime to clinch a fourth straight gold medal.

Both the U.S. and Canada have guaranteed they're through to the semifinals of the 2018 Games by beating Finland and the Olympic Athletes from Russia, so this match is mainly about pride. It’s also very likely a preview of the gold medal game, since both teams will be heavily favored in the semifinals.

How to Watch: Watch live on NBCSN, with coverage beginning at 9:10 p.m. CT. Click here to watch on digital platforms.

USA's Dierdorff, Kearney Look to Upset the Champ Snowboard Cross Final

Hagen Kearney

Mick Dierdorff and Hagen Kearney will lead Team USA as they go for gold in the snowboard cross final late Wednesday night, but they’ll be up against stiff competition, not least from the defending Olympic champion, Pierre Vaultier of France. Last year, Vaultier topped off a commanding season in the event with a win at the world championship.

Model Olympian: Hagen Kearney But Kearney had a breakout season in 2017, placing seventh at the world championship.

Nick Baumgartner and Jonathan Cheever round out the U.S. contingent. Cheever took an interesting road to Pyeongchang: He’s a licensed plumber, and to pay the bills while training, he worked as a subcontractor for Home Depot.

How to Watch: Watch live on NBC during Primetime Plus coverage which starts at 11:05 p.m. CT. Click here to watch the full elimination runs on digital platforms beginning at 10:30 p.m. CT.

