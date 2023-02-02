5 Things to Know About Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes needs no introduction.

Now in his fifth year as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes quickly established himself as one of the faces of the NFL. He was named MVP in his first full season, won a Super Bowl in his third and has some saying he’s already a Hall of Famer in his sixth.

He’ll have a chance to capture his second championship on Feb. 12 when the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Mahomes - like his counterpart Jalen Hurts - has a chance to become just the tenth player in NFL history to win MVP and the Super Bowl in the same season. The last to do so was quarterback Kurt Warner in 1999 while with the St. Louis Rams.

But, you probably knew most or all of that. Here are some other random facts about Mahomes.

How old is Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes has already accomplished plenty in his NFL career, and he’s still just 27 years old. If he remains productive and healthy, not even Tom Brady’s passing records will be safe.

He was born on Sept. 17, 1995 to Randi Martin and Pat Mahomes, a Major League Baseball pitcher. Mahomes has a younger brother, TikTok star Jackson Mahomes, and two younger half-sisters, Mia Randall and Zoe Mahomes.

Mahomes’ father, Pat, pitched for multiple teams in the major leagues between 1992 and 2003, going 42-39 with a 5.47 ERA.

How tall is Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes is listed at 6-foot-2. That’s middle of the pack in terms of height for current NFL starting quarterbacks.

The tallest, you ask? Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Nick Foles of the Indianapolis Colts are all listed at 6-foot-6. Jalen Hurts, Mahomes’ opponent in Super Bowl LVII, is listed at 6-foot-1.

Where is Patrick Mahomes from?

Patrick Mahomes was born in Tyler, Texas. He attended Whitehouse High School in Tyler, where he played football, basketball and baseball. A pitcher like his father, Mahomes went 23-8 his senior year, tossing a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts, and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB draft.

Mahomes instead opted to play football at Texas Tech University. He also played for the school’s baseball team during his freshman year, recording two at-bats and one forgettable pitching performance, finishing his collegiate baseball career with an infinity ERA.

Patrick Mahomes once pitched in a game while at Texas Tech and he exited with an ♾ ERA 😅 Everything seems to have worked out for him though pic.twitter.com/Eug1bDPARv — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 3, 2021

He still has ties to baseball, however. In 2020, Mahomes became part-owner of the Kansas City Royals.

How many Super Bowls has Patrick Mahomes won?

Patrick Mahomes has won one Super Bowl…so far. That could change in a few days. And again in the years to come.

Mahomes was named Super Bowl LIV MVP after leading the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers for the team’s first championship in 50 years. Mahomes completed 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added nine carries for 29 yards and a touchdown en route to becoming the youngest quarterback (24 years, 138 days) to be named Super Bowl MVP in league history, edging Tom Brady.

Mahomes led the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl the following season with a chance to become just the eighth NFL team to win back-to-back titles. But Kansas City lost 31-9 to Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What ethnicity is Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts soon will become the first Black starting quarterbacks to face off in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes, whose father is Black and mother is white, became the third Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory in 2020.

Washington’s Doug Williams was the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl following the 1987 season. Mahomes is looking to become the first Black quarterback to win multiple Super Bowls.