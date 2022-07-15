Where the NBA Summer League Championship Game Race Stands Entering Friday

Where the Summer League Final race stands entering Friday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 NBA Summer League Final matchup is nearly set.

Seven contests are on the docket for Friday to close out the initial slate of games in Las Vegas. Once all of those matchups are decided, the two teams at the top of the standings will be awarded a spot in the championship game.

Here's a look at where the race for the top two seeds stands entering Friday's action:

What are the 2022 NBA Summer League standings?

As it currently stands, the New York Knicks would face the Portland Trail Blazers in the championship game. Both teams are 3-1 with the Knicks boasting a Summer League-best plus-11.8 average point differential and the Blazers in second at plus-8.3 (average point differential is the tiebreaker).

But several 2-1 teams will hit the court on Friday with the chance to jump into a top-two seed. The New Orleans Pelicans, who have a plus-9.7 average point differential, and Phoenix Suns, who are at plus-7.3, are the most serious threats to swipe a championship game berth. The Indiana Pacers (plus-6.3) and Toronto Raptors (plus-5.3) are lurking as well.

The Knicks' spot in the final is fairly safe. For instance, the Pelicans would need to win by 19 and the Suns would need to win by 26 to bump New York out of the top two. The Blazers' spot, however, is much more vulnerable.

Here's a full look at how the teams with one loss currently stack up:

New York Knicks: 3-1, +11.8 Portland Trail Blazers: 3-1, +8.3 Milwaukee Bucks: 3-1, +6.3 Boston Celtics: 3-1, +5.0 Chicago Bulls: 3-1, -1.3 New Orleans Pelicans: 2-1, +9.7 Phoenix Suns: 2-1, +7.3 Indiana Pacers: 2-1, +6.3 Toronto Raptors: 2-1, +5.3 Oklahoma City Thunder: 2-1, +2.3 Denver Nuggets: 2-1, +2.0 Utah Jazz: 2-1, +0.3

The defending-champion Sacramento Kings won't have a shot at a repeat as they're in 24th place with a 1-2 record.

What is the 2022 NBA Summer League schedule today?

With the Pelicans battling the 1-2 Los Angeles Lakers in the final game of the day, we won't know the championship matchup until the early hours of Saturday morning on the East Coast.

Here's Friday's Summer League schedule:

Clippers vs. Jazz: 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

76ers vs. Nuggets: 6 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Thunder vs. Warriors: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Kings vs. Suns: 8 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Pacers vs. Wizards: 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Heat vs. Raptors: 10 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Lakers vs. Pelicans: 11 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

When is the 2022 NBA Summer League Final?

The championship game is on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.