2022 NBA Draft

2022 NBA Draft: Tracking the Undrafted Free Agents

Here's where the top undrafted prospects are headed

By Sanjesh Singh

2022 NBA Draft: Tracking the undrafted free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 NBA Draft is over.

Fifty-eight players will now begin the next chapter in their respective professional careers. But not everyone had the pleasure of hearing their names called.

With a finite amount of picks available, some intriguing prospects just couldn’t make the cut and will have to hope they can instead get signed as an undrafted rookie.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Here is where the top undrafted free agents signed following the conclusion of the 2022 draft:

Keon Ellis, G, Alabama:

Shareef O’Neal, F, LSU: Los Angeles Lakers

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NBA 1 hour ago

Breaking Down Fashion at the 2022 NBA Draft

Dallas Wings 2 hours ago

Ogunbowale Hits 6 3-Pointers, Dallas Beats Indiana 94-68

Alondes Williams, G, Wake Forest:

Trevion Williams, F/C, Purdue: 

Lester Quinones, G, Memphis: Golden State Warriors

Jordan Hall, G, St. Joseph’s: 

Dereon Seabron, G/F, NC State:

Julian Champagnie, F, St. John’s: 

Johnny Juzang, G/F, UCLA: 

Gabe Brown, F, Michigan State:

John Butler Jr., C, Florida State: 

Kofi Cockburn, C, Illinois: 

Scotty Pippen Jr., G, Vanderbilt: Los Angeles Lakers

Orlando Robinson, C, Fresno State: 

Iverson Molinar, G, Mississippi State: 

Kameron McGusty, G, Miami (FL): 

Collin Gillespie, G, Villanova: Denver Nuggets

Hyunjung Lee, F, Davidson:

Aminu Mohamed, G/F, Georgetown:  

Jamaree Bouyea, G, San Francisco: Miami Heat

Jared Rhoden, G/F, Seton Hall: 

Tevin Brown, G, Murray State: 

Darius Days, F, LSU:

Ziga Samar, G, Fuelenbrada: 

Buddy Boeheim, G/F, Syracuse: 

Brady Manek, F, UNC: 

Kenneth Lofton Jr., F/C, Louisiana Tech:

Tyson Etienne, G, Wichita State: 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

2022 NBA Draft
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us