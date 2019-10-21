Two men, one of whom is on the run, are facing capital murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of professional basketball player and former Texas Tech basketball standout Andre Emmett.

Capital murder warrants were obtained Saturday for the arrests of 29-year-old Michael Lucky and 32-year-old Keith Johnson, police said. Johnson is currently jailed on unrelated charges and his bond will be set by a magistrate. Lucky remains at-large.

Police said Emmett, 37, was shot to death in September outside his home after being approached by two people who pulled out a handgun. An altercation ensued and Emmett was shot as he ran away, police said.

Police said the suspects fled and a passer-by called 911 after finding Emmett several hundred feet from his home. Emmett later died at a nearby hospital.

Former Texas Tech Standout Andre Emmett Killed in Dallas

Former Texas Tech basketball standout Andre Emmett, the team's all-time leading scorer, was shot to death early Monday near his home in Dallas. (Published Monday, Sept. 23, 2019)

Emmett's family said he was a talented basketball player who played professionally for several years including two stints in the NBA with the Grizzlies and Nets. In college, he was a standout at Texas Tech and was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame last year.

Though he found success on the court, family members said he was most proud of being a family man and father to two little girls, ages 2 and 3.

"His girls were and are his life," said his sister, Sasha Emmett, in September. "They don't really know what's going on, but they were with him all the time and he's going to be absent in their life now."

Sasha Emmett said he was the only boy of eight children and was the pride and joy of his seven sisters.

"He's our hero. We look up to him. We like to brag about him," she said in September.

Current Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard was an assistant to Bob Knight when Emmett played for the Red Raiders and said Emmett was, "arguably the best player in program history and an even better person."

Surveillance Video Shows Moments Before Basketball Star is Shot

Dallas Police have released home surveillance video showing two people approach Andre Emmett in his driveway, moments before Emmett was shot. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019)

Beard, who said he'd just talked to Emmett a few days ago, said Emmett had established a foundation in his hometown of Dallas to help kids.

Though two suspects have been named, Dallas police are still looking for one who remains at large. Anyone with information on the location of Michael Lucky is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 214-671-3647. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. The number is 214-373-TIPS.

NBC 5's Candace Sweat contributed to this report.