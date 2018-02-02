It looks like the pay cut police are coming for Dez Bryant's 2018 salary.

The Cowboys receiver said he does not want to take a pay cut. Some fans and media think it is time to move from Bryant and just cut him completely.

I got a chance to talk with Daryl "Moose" Johnston at the Super Bowl on radio row and he was very candid, saying, "I think it's all up to Dez. I don't think the Cowboys are foolish to cut Dez if Dez doesn't challenge himself to become the elite receiver that he can be."

Bryant's number of games played, catches, yards and touchdowns have gone down for three straight seasons, so that is why it's a popular belief the Cowboys will ask for money back. "Dez needs to get back to the form that he had a couple of years ago and that is doable," Johnston said.

Moose said he and Michael Irvin had a long discussion about Dez.