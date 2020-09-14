Arlington

US Rep. Ron Wright Hospitalized Due to Cancer Treatment

Wright was elected the House of Representatives in 2018

Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, takes his seat for the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on "NATO at 70: An Indispensable Alliance" on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright (R-Arlington) was admitted to a Dallas hospital due to complications surrounding his cancer treatment, his campaign said Monday.

Wright, 67, was elected in 2018 to Texas' 6th congressional district in Arlington. His campaign said in a statement that Wright has "been in a tough battle with cancer this year" and was admitted to the National Institutes of Health in Maryland for treatment earlier this month before returning home.

Wright was admitted to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas on Sunday. Last year, Wright wrote on Facebook that he was again undergoing treatment for lung cancer.

"The Wright family appreciates the prayers and well wishes offered by everyone," his campaign said.

Wright is running for reelection in November.

