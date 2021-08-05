U.S. House Rep Beth Van Duyne (R) introduced legislation Wednesday that would ban schools receiving federal funding from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations.

Van Duyne announced her introduction of the new act in a press release Wednesday, naming it the "Parental Choices Not School Mandates Act."

"It must remain a parent's choice to decide if their children receive the COVID-19 vaccine, rather than overreaching mandates from schools," Van Duyne said in a statement. "I am introducing this bill not to discourage vaccine distribution, but to put a check on federally funded institutions forcing minors to be vaccinated to participate in education."

Texas is one of seven states, according to CNN, that have prohibited mask mandates in schools at the state-level.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in April, banning state government and some private entities from requiring COVID-19 “vaccine passports” to access services in the state.

In another executive order last week, Abbott clarified the state's policy on vaccines, specifically related to governmental entities or entities using public funds not being able to require them or proof of having had one to receive services.

Notably, private schools and universities not receiving public funding, including grants and loans, are exempt from the ban.

Rice University, along with St. Edward's University and Paul Quinn College, are among the few private universities mandating the COVID-19 vaccine to return for the fall semester.

Van Duyne represents around 700,000 residents in portions of Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties in District 24.