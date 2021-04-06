Vaccine Passport

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Executive Order Restricting Vaccine Passports

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order Monday that prohibits state agencies and local governments from requiring "vaccine passports."

The Republican governor's office on Tuesday said the order prohibits government entities from "conditioning receipt of services on an individual's COVID-19 vaccination status" and prohibits publicly funded organizations from requiring people to prove whether they've been vaccinated.

In a news release, Abbott said the government "should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives."

The order does not apply to nursing homes, state-supported living centers, assisted living facilities and long-term care facilities which require a resident to provide proof of their vaccination status.

"We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health — and we will do so without treading on Texans' personal freedoms," Abbott's statement read.

The concept of vaccine passports has become a political flashpoint during the pandemic as more Americans become vaccinated against COVID-19 and safety measures are lifted.

