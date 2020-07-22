Dallasnews.com

Texas Voters Approve of Mask Mandate, Split on Pandemic Response, Poll Finds

The Quinnipiac University poll was released Wednesday

By Todd J. Gillman | The Dallas Morning News

Texas voters overwhelmingly approve of Gov. Greg Abbott's mask mandate, while they are split on his overall handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new Quinnipiac University poll finds.

The survey, released Wednesday, found Texas voters back the mask mandate Abbott (R)) put in place two weeks ago 80-19. However, they are split on his handling of the crisis, with 47% approving and 48% disapproving – a dramatic 21-point swing from early June, when approval far outweighed disapproval, 56-36.

Additionally, the poll found former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, leading President Donald Trump by one point, 45-44, and incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R) with a comfortable nine-point lead, 47-38, over Democratic challenger MJ Hegar.

