Texas Voters Approve of Mask Mandate, Split on Pandemic Response, Poll Finds

Texas voters overwhelmingly approve of Gov. Greg Abbott's mask mandate, while they are split on his overall handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new Quinnipiac University poll finds.

The survey, released Wednesday, found Texas voters back the mask mandate Abbott (R)) put in place two weeks ago 80-19. However, they are split on his handling of the crisis, with 47% approving and 48% disapproving – a dramatic 21-point swing from early June, when approval far outweighed disapproval, 56-36.

Additionally, the poll found former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, leading President Donald Trump by one point, 45-44, and incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R) with a comfortable nine-point lead, 47-38, over Democratic challenger MJ Hegar.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.