Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's List of Senate Priorities Includes Reforming Energy Grid, Restricting Abortion

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick released a list of 31 legislative priorities Tuesday that signal energy grid reform and fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will receive top billing in the state Senate this session.

But divisive social issues popular with the state’s most conservative voters also dominate the lineup.

Bills to limit abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detectable and require the playing of the national anthem at certain events made Patrick’s top 10 list. So did legislation to ensure statewide broadband access, to stabilize the power grid and to end “taxpayer funded lobbying.”

