‘I Don't Want Them Here At All,' Texas GOP Candidate Says About Chinese Immigrants

A Republican candidate seeking to replace the late Ron Wright in Congress has unleashed a blistering attack against China and potential Chinese immigrants.

“I don’t want them here at all,” Sery Kim, a former official in President Donald Trump’s administration, said Wednesday night during an Arlington forum for Republicans seeking Wright’s U.S. House seat. “They steal our intellectual property, they give us coronavirus, they don’t hold themselves accountable.”

Kim, who is from South Korea, told the applauding crowd that it was safe for her to criticize the Chinese.

