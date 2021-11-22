DallasNews.com

Greg Abbott Holds 6-Point Lead Over Beto O'Rourke, Poll Shows

Actor Matthew McConaughey must decide quickly, as Texas’ 2022 gubernatorial contest is taking shape fast, a poll published Sunday by The Dallas Morning News and UT-Tyler poll shows

By Robert T. Garrett - The Dallas Morning News

File photo of Beto O'Rourke (left), Greg Abbott (center), Matthew McConaughey (right).
Freshly announced gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke is running six percentage points behind Gov. Greg Abbott in a direct matchup, and Abbott leads both the Democrat O’Rourke and Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey in a three-way race for Texas governor, according to Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll released Sunday.

In a race between Abbott and O’Rourke, the two-term GOP incumbent leads among all registered voters, 45%-39%. A substantial 22% want someone else to be governor, the poll found.

By nearly 2-to-1, all voters would be more likely to support McConaughey than O’Rourke. Pluralities of Democrats and independents want the Oscar-winning movie star and products endorser to run.

Read more about the poll results and analysis from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

