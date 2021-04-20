Texas Lawmakers React to Chauvin Verdict

A jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty Tuesday on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin will face sentencing in eight weeks.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Lawmakers from around North Texas and the rest of the state reacted to the decision.

The top elected official in the state to respond was U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R).

It was a verdict against one officer based on individual facts in one case. I accept the verdict. No need to slander law enforcement generally, and the vast majority of police officers that risk their lives to protect public safety. https://t.co/MCPITPoLQM — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) April 21, 2021

NBC 5 reached out to the offices of Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott, but had not heard back as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, locally and statewide, other current and former officials weighed in, including the mayors of Dallas and Fort Worth.

A jury of Derek Chauvin’s peers has delivered justice in the only way that they could. Ultimately, the rule of law prevailed.



We have more work ahead of us to make our country and our city stronger, safer, and more equitable. But today, the system worked. — Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) April 20, 2021

"Today, our justice system did what we needed it to do – deliver justice. We know that this verdict is part of a much larger ongoing conversation, nationally and locally. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/i9JF9yDhFG — Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) April 20, 2021

This was the right result based on the evidence. Now we must return to the work of transforming police interactions, investing in communities and insuring the right response to each call. There is much work to be done. #10NewDirections https://t.co/BNF2KV6ANX — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) April 20, 2021

While the verdict marks a turning point in holding police accountable, there is still so much work to be done in the fight for justice for the countless Black and Brown people who have been killed by police. — Rep. Marc Veasey (@RepVeasey) April 20, 2021

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-San Antonio) issued the following statement.



“Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd while hiding behind the badge. Today he got the verdict he deserved.



“The guilty verdict on all counts delivers necessary accountability, but true justice depends on all of us fixing a broken policing system and preventing this horror from happening again.



“History will remember Darnella Frazier who at 17-years-old had the courage to film Floyd’s murder and enabled the entire world to bear witness. Without her video and testimony, I doubt today’s verdict is possible.



“I hope this moment is a turning point for policy change. The House passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and the Senate should immediately send it to President Biden to sign into law.



“My heart and prayers go out to the Floyd family. In the words of Floyd’s daughter Gianna, ‘Daddy changed the world.’”

We can finally breathe - just a little! There is still work to be done in Texas and America. The question you must ask yourself is whether, looking into the eyes of your loved ones, will you work to remove the burden of injustice from America, especially people of color. — Royce West (@SenRoyceWest) April 21, 2021

George Floyd’s death has highlighted the glaring inequities and discrimination that permeates in our country’s criminal justice system. The racial issues people of color disproportionately face in America are apparent and must be eradicated. — Jessica González (@jessicafortexas) April 20, 2021

(2/2) Policy changes and general orders are just the beginning. We must condemn systemic cultures that exist in policing in order to effectuate real change. — Reneé Hall (@UReneeHall) April 20, 2021