Republican Group Calls for Cruz to Resign on Billboards in North Texas

A group formed in the wake of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol is putting up billboards around the country calling for the resignation of several Republicans who objected to the certification of the presidential election. One of those Republicans is Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

The Republican Accountability Project is a $1 million project and is focusing on several members of the House of Representatives, plus Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).

"We are calling for accountability of the main Republican enablers, I would say, who went along with lying to the American people about the election, and claiming that there were fraudulent elections,” said Olivia Troye, co-director of the Republican Accountability Project.

Troye was raised in El Paso and worked as a national security advisor and COVID-19 task force advisor for former Vice President Mike Pence.

“I think the people of Texas deserve better,” she said.

Cruz was one of the senators who objected to certification of certain states' ballots after the 2020 presidential election. In an interview right after the riots, Cruz said he did not feel he was responsible for what happened.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has been in the spotlight and taken some criticism regarding the events at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. NBC 5's Julie Fine spoke with Sen. Cruz on the latest.

“The job that I was elected to do is to fight for the people of Texas, and what I was doing is debating on the floor of the Senate election integrity, how we can protect the integrity of our elections," Cruz said on Jan. 7. "That has nothing to do with this criminal terrorist assault which was wrong and needs to be prosecuted."

Cruz did not comment about the Republican Accountability Project’s billboards on Tuesday.

The senator has said he is not resigning, and his term runs through 2024.

“Really, the purpose of this is to remind people across Texas of who Senator Cruz is, what he has represented and what his behavior has represented as well,” Troye said.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee, a left-leaning PAC, has also put billboards up in North Texas calling for Cruz to be expelled from the Senate.