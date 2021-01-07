Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Answers Questions After Events at US Capitol

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has been in the spotlight and taken some heat regarding what happened at the United States Capitol on Wednesday. Cruz was one of the Senators who objected to certain states' certification of electoral ballots.

“What happened yesterday in Washington was horrific. It was a terrorist attack on the United State Capitol, it was despicable,” said Cruz, adding, “every one of those criminals needs to be prosecuted, fully prosecuted and sent to jail for a very long time.“

Cruz talked with NBC 5 Political Reporter Julie Fine on Thursday. She asked if Cruz felt he had any responsibility for what happened Wednesday.

“The job that I was elected to do is to fight for the people of Texas, and what I was doing is debating on the floor of the senate... election integrity. How we can protect the integrity of our elections. That has nothing to do with this criminal terrorist assault which was wrong and needs to be prosecuted. And it is exactly the opposite. What I was doing was how you are supposed to resolve differences in this country debating in the United States Congress, in the Senate,” added Cruz.

Fine asked Cruz and some other lawmakers if they were partly responsible and culpable in what happened, after continuing on with the decision to object after many court cases regarding the election had been thrown out.

“Well, listen, the certification process exists precisely for that purpose. Democrats have objected for certification in 2000, again in 2005, again in 2016. They have done so over and over and over again, and what I purposed, it is important to understand what I purposed, I purposed along with 10 other senators, a group of 11 senators, we purposed an election commission that would conduct an emergency 10-day audit into the very serious claims of voted fraud and election fraud in this past election,” said Cruz.

There have been resignations from the White House following what happened and calls for the 25th amendment. We asked Cruz whether the President should be removed from office.

“Well I think we are thirteen days out and he is going to leave at noon on January 20. I do think the president’s rhetoric and his language has been over the line. I think it was irresponsible. I think it was reckless and I think he needs to recognize it and he has said that he will recognize and participate in a peaceful transition of power, and I think that is what is going to happen. I think that is what should happen,” said Cruz.

We pointed out it took President Trump some time to participate in a transfer of power and asked if he thought President Trump was partly responsible for what happened yesterday.

“Look, I think he plainly bears some responsibility, at the end of the day, criminals are responsible for their own conduct, and the terrorists, who conducted that attack they bear the responsibility but I think his angry rhetoric was reckless and I think it was harmful,“ added Cruz.

As for calls for his resignations? The Texas Democratic party has called for that, along with several other lawmakers, including Congressman Joaquin Castro.

“I think it is people playing politics. It shouldn’t be surprising that Democrats are looking to take out strong converstative leaders," said Cruz.

We asked Cruz if he would do the same thing over again.

“Yes, absolutely I would object and urge that we should follow the law and follow the constitution,” said Cruz.